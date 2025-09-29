Williams completed 22 of 37 pass attempts for 212 yards, one touchdown and one interception while taking eight carries for 13 yards in Sunday's 25-24 win over Las Vegas.

Williams also put two balls on the ground, but he was fortunately able to recover both of his fumbles. The developing sophomore was coming off of his best game of the season against the Cowboys, but he reverted to the inconsistent version we saw in Weeks 1 and 2 despite earning his team the win Sunday. We have seen flashes of brilliance from Williams in new head coach Ben Johnson's scheme, but he still isn't polished enough to be relied upon regularly in fantasy. With the Bears entering a bye week, Williams' next action will come on Oct. 13 against the Commanders on Monday Night Football.