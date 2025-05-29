Williams has been participating in the Bears' ongoing organized team activities, Alyssa Barbieri of USA Today reports.

Back in January, Courtney Cronin of ESPN reported that Williams was spotted with a cast on his right wrist while attending a USC-Wisconsin men's basketball game after undergoing a minor offseason elective procedure to remove a cyst. Since then, the No. 1 overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft has moved past the issue and appears to be practicing without limitations. As a rookie, Williams threw for 3,541 yards, with 20 touchdowns and six interceptions in 17 games, to go along with 81 carries for 489 yards. In his second season as a pro, it's reasonable to expect improvements from the USC product, with a new offensive-minded head coach at the helm, as well as a re-tooled offensive line on hand and a pair of promising young playmakers (TE Colston Loveland and WR Luther Burden) having been added to the mix via the draft.