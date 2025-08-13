Bears head coach Ben Johnson said Wednesday that Williams and the first-team unites will suit up for Sunday's preseason game against the Bills, Jason Lieser of the Chicago Sun-Times reports.

Williams and the majority of Chicago's starters were held out of preseason action versus the Dolphins last weekend, but the first-team units will get a chance to log exhibition reps versus Buffalo. Expectations are high for Williams entering Year 2, as he's surrounded by a revamped O-line that projects as top-10 in the league, and boasts an impressive supporting cast headlined by DJ Moore, Rome Odunze, Luther Burden and TEs Colston Loveland and Cole Kmet.