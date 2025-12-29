Williams completed 25 of 42 pass attempts for 330 yards and two touchdowns while adding 18 rushing yards on five attempts in Sunday's 42-38 loss to San Francisco.

Williams was engaged in a classic shootout with 49ers QB Brock Purdy (303 yards, five total TDs) with both signal-callers cracking the 300-yard mark while tossing multiple touchdowns. For Williams, it was the first time through 16 starts in 2025 in which he eclipsed 300 passing yards in a single game. The improving sophomore had an opportunity to throw a third score and win the game in the closing moments of Sunday Night Football, only to watch his pass come up a yard short of a fully extended Luther Burden (leg) in the end zone as time expired. Williams has now thrown multiple touchdown passes in four consecutive starts with an improved yardage total in each game. His recent hot streak coupled with a soft matchup against the Lions makes Williams a strong fantasy play in Week 18.