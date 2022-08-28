Evans rushed four times for 18 yards and posted a 14-yard reception in the Bears' 21-20 win against the Browns on Saturday.

With Trestan Ebner (ankle) missing the game, Evans entered the contest with the backups late in the first half. He left the game with an undisclosed injury but returned in the fourth quarter. He's been battling with Ebner for the No. 3 running back role this summer, but if the Bears keep four running backs, he would appear to be in line to make the regular-season roster if he's unable to pass Ebner on the depth chart.