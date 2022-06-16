Houston-Carson was an active participant as a member of Chicago's first-team defense during OTA sessions on June 8, Adam Jahns of The Athletic reports.

Houston-Carson was re-signed to a one-year, $1.77 million contract by the Bears in March after the defensive back ended this past season on the team's injured reserve with a forearm injury. The safety played the most defensive snaps (397) of his six-year career last season, totaling 51 tackles, four passes defended and one interception over 13 games. Houston-Carson appears healthy, and possibly primed for a larger role, after notching two interceptions of quarterback Justin Fields during team drills on June 8.