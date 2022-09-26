St. Brown caught one pass for 20 yards while rushing twice for 41 yards in the Bears' 23-20 win over the Texans on Sunday.

Although St. Brown was third among the Bears receivers in touches, his 63 yards led the group. His yardage has increased in each game this season, but he's yet to handle more than three touches in a contest Unless his role expands, his lack of usage makes him a risky weekly fantasy option.