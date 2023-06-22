St. Brown is valuable to the Bears due to his blocking and knowledge of the system, and could emerge as the No. 4 or 5 receiver, Kevin Fishbain of The Athletic reports.

St. Brown recorded 323 yards and a touchdown in his first year with the Bears. Even though he wasn't a big statistical contributor, he was often used to block in the run game, where he was very effective. His main competition for a roster spot is expected to be Dante Pettis and Velus Jones. Although St. Brown seems to have the early edge, this battle could go down to the last days of the preseason.