Monangai rushed 22 times for 130 yards and a touchdown and failed to bring in his only target in the Bears' 24-15 win over the Eagles on Friday.

Monangai surprisingly returned to a starter-level workload despite D'Andre Swift being being active and gaining 125 rushing yards of his own while also punching in a score. Monangai outpaced his veteran backfield mate by four carries and recorded his fifth rush TD of the season on a four-yard run early in the fourth quarter. Monangai had topped out at 12 carries in terms of a single-game tally in the last three contests, so the boost in volume Friday was significant and surprising. Nevertheless, the division of labor in the backfield is likely to continue fluctuating game to game moving forward, and Friday's usage for both backs was largely the result of a favorable game script and clear matchup advantage.