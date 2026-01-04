Burden is in line to serve as the Bears' No. 2 receiver again in Sunday's Week 18 matchup against the Lions due to Rome Odunze (foot) being ruled inactive for the contest.

Burden has taken ample advantage in the three games he's played during Odunze's current absence, posting an 18-289-1 line on 22 targets in that span. The rookie is coming into Sunday fresh off a career-best eight-catch, 138-yard, one-touchdown effort against the 49ers last Sunday night, and he'll look to exploit a Lions secondary that's been significantly impacted by injury.