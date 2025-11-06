Burden (concussion) was a full participant in Thursday's practice.

Though Bears head coach Ben Johnson hasn't yet confirmed that Burden has cleared the NFL's five-step concussion protocol, all signs point to the rookie wideout being able to play this Sunday against the Giants. After sitting out the Bears' Week 9 win over the Bengals while recovering from the head injury, Burden has turned in two full practices to kick off Week 10 prep. Meanwhile, fellow wideouts DJ Moore (hip/groin) and Rome Odunze (ankle/heel) were limited Thursday, so Burden could have a clear path to a top-three role if either or both of Moore and Odunze aren't available Sunday.