Johnson (foot) is active for Sunday's Week 2 matchup against the Lions.

Johnson missed the regular-season opener due to a foot injury, which allowed rookie Kyle Monangai to operate as the backup behind D'Andre Swift. Johnson returned to practice during Week 2 prep and didn't have an injury designation heading into Sunday, so he should be full-go against Detroit. However, Swift handled 81 percent of the offensive snaps against Minnesota, so there may not be many opportunities to go around, especially if Monangai remains part of the mix.