Bagent agreed to terms Wednesday on a two-year, $10 million contract extension with the Bears, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

Bagent has clearly impressed new head coach Ben Johnson throughout training camp and the preseason, and the commitment of a new two-year contract is a concrete indication that he's beaten out Case Keenum (leg) for the No. 2 quarterback role behind Caleb Williams. Across two preseason appearances thus far, Bagent has completed 26 of 41 pass attempts for 299 passing yards, two touchdowns and one interception. His final chance to log exhibition reps before Week 1 will come Friday on the road against Kansas City.