Bagent (concussion) was a full participant in Saturday's practice but is listed as questionable for Monday's game against the Eagles.

Bagent progressed enough through the league's concussion protocol to participate in Saturday's practice without limitations. However, he'll need to be symptom free over the next couple of days and pass an evaluation by an independent neurologist before being cleared to play. Caleb Williams (hamstring) has already been ruled out, so if Bagent cannot play, then Case Keenum would be the Bears' starting quarterback Monday.