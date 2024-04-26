The Bengals selected Mims in the first round of the 2024 NFL Draft, 18th overall.

Mims (6-foot-8, 340 pounds) is almost entirely raw material after starting just eight games in his Georgia career, but it's the kind of raw materials that can yield uniquely high upside. Although he's enormous like few linemen in NFL history, Mims moves like someone smaller than himself, boasting an 111-inch broad jump that grades close to elite by offensive tackle standards. While it's true that Mims might need some development time the Bengals are prepared to grant him that for 2024 at least, as one-year free agent pickup Trent Brown should probably be considered the favorite to start at right tackle for the Bengals in Week 1.