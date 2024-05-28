Chase and teammate Tee Higgins are not present for voluntary OTAs on Tuesday as they continue to negotiate potential contract extensions, Ben Baby of ESPN reports.

Chase hasn't yet participated in voluntary workouts for Cincinnati this offseason, and he's now eligible for a contract extension. The Bengals picked up his fifth-year option, Higgins, meanwhile, has yet to sign his franchise tender after Cincinnati placed the one-year tag on him back in February. Coach Zac Taylor stated that he's not worried about the absence of either wideout, saying "they'll be ready and focused when it's time to come back." For now, though, Joe Burrow (wrist) will be taking reps without either of his top receivers present.