Chase (hip) remained limited at practice Thursday.
Now that he's logged back-to-back limited practices, Chase is trending in the right direction ahead of this weekend's game against the Titans. That said, unless he practices fully Friday, the wideout figures to carry a Week 12 injury designation ahead of Sunday's 1:00 ET kickoff.
