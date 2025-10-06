Chase recorded six receptions on 10 targets for 110 yards and two touchdowns in Sunday's 37-24 loss to the Lions.

Chase and the entire Bengals' offense got off to a slow start, as he had only four catches on eight targets for 31 yards at halftime. That changed quick in the final two quarters, as Chase took his two targets for 15 and 64-yard touchdowns. The latter was particularly impressive, as he beat Amik Robertson on a double move to get wide open behind the defense. Chase's weekly outlook is hurt by the subpar play of Jake Browning, though Chase is talented enough to overcome the poor offensive environment and showcased that ability in Sunday's loss.