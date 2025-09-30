Chase secured five of eight targets for 23 yards in the Bengals' 28-3 loss to the Broncos on Monday night.

Chase led the Bengals in receptions, but on a night when Jake Browning threw for only 125 yards, that slotting didn't come close to leading to any meaningful fantasy production. Chase has recorded 10 receptions in his first two full games with Browning as his quarterback, but he's averaging only 7.3 yards per reception in that span, with only one of those catches going for 20-plus yards. If Browning remains under center for a Week 5 home matchup against the Lions, Chase will be hard to trust against a talented Detroit defense irrespective of his upside.