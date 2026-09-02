Chase (knee) was present at Wednesday's practice but not suited up, Gabi Sorrentino of Fox 19 Cincinnati reports.

Coach Zac Taylor told Ben Baby of ESPN.com on Tuesday that Chase would be limited this week, but he "feels good about" the wide receiver after he hyperextended his left knee while attempting to gather in a deep ball at practice early last week. Just one day later, though, Chase didn't mix into any drills, and fellow WR Tee Higgins joined him on the sideline due to his own heel injury. The statuses of the Bengals' top options at the position thus are up in the air as Week 1 approaches.