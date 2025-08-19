Chase caught his lone target for 11 yards in Monday's preseason win at Washington.

Chase played just one drive Monday night, after catching four passes for 71 yards and a TD on two series in Cincinnati's preseason opener. He'll likely be held out of the final preseason game, ahead of a Week 1 contest at Cleveland against a defense led by DE Myles Garrett and CB Denzel Ward. Chase caught 11 of 14 targets for 152 yards and two TDs in his two matchups with Cleveland last season, after having just one big game against the Browns through his first three years in the league.