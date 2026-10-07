Chase remains in the league's concussion protocol Wednesday, Ben Baby of ESPN.com reports.

Chase suffered a concussion early in last Sunday's loss to the Jaguars and will be up against it to be cleared in time for Week 5 against the Dolphins. The Bengals then have a Week 6 bye, so it's possible Chase won't play again for another couple weeks. Dohnte Meyers and Mike Gesicki would be in line for increased target shares if Chase is unable to play versus Miami. It's also notable that Tee Higgins (groin) was limited in Wednesday's practice.