Chase (hip) isn't in line to play Sunday at Tennessee, Kelsey Conway of The Cincinnati Enquirer reports.
Chase got back on the practice field this week in a limited fashion after missing the last three game due to a sore hip. While he hasn't officially been ruled out by the Bengals -- coach Zac Taylor said Friday that the wide receiver would be a game-time call -- it appears Chase instead will aim to return Week 13 against the Chiefs. In the end, the decision on Chase's status will be revealed about 90 minutes before Sunday's 1 p.m. ET kickoff.
