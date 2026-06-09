Bengals' Joe Burrow: Agrees to contract restructure

Burrow agreed to a restructured contract Tuesday, creating $10 million in cap space for the Bengals, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

Burrow very likely converted a sizable chunk of his $25.25 million salary for 2026 into a bonus. The star quarterback has four years remaining on his current five-year, $275 million deal and is currently tied with a handful of other quarterbacks as the second-highest-paid player at the position behind Dak Prescott. The two-time Comeback Player of the Year has missed a combined 16 regular-season games to injuries over the past three seasons. During the 2024 season in which Burrow started all 17 regular-season games, he led the NFL in passing yards (4,918) and touchdowns (43).