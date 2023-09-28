Burrow (calf) was a full participant in Thursday's practice, Paul Dehner Jr. of The Athletic reports.

Burrow was listed as a full participant Wednesday on the Bengals' first Week 4 injury report, but his ability to take every rep Thursday was more meaningful since Cincinnati held a traditional practice session rather than a walk-through. Though Burrow probably isn't 100 percent recovered from the right calf injury he aggravated late in the Bengals' Week 2 loss to the Ravens, the quarterback doesn't look as though he'll be in danger of missing any game action after he came out of Monday's win over the Rams no worse for the wear. He'll draw a favorable matchup this Sunday against the Titans, facing off against a defense that has been stout against the run but vulnerable against the pass (275.3 yards per game).