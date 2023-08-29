Coach Zac Taylor noted Tuesday that Burrow's contract situation isn't a factor in the QB -- who is dealing with a strained right calf -- continuing to miss practice, Ben Baby of ESPN reports.

When asked if Burrow -- who is eligible for a new contract now that he's entering the fourth year of his rookie deal, per Kelsey Conway of the Cincinnati Enquirer -- will return to practice this week, the coach was noncommittal. "We'll see," Taylor said of the Bengals' franchise signal-caller's potential return to the field in the coming days. With Trevor Siemian having been released, Jake Browning is now the team's No. 2 QB behind Burrow, though a third option at the position could well be added ahead of Week 1.