Burrow completed 25 of 35 passes for 254 yards with one touchdown and one interception and rushed five times for 20 yards in the Bengals' 33-27 win over the Buccaneers on Sunday.

The Bengals have curiously struggled on offense in multiple Week 1 games during Burrow's tenure, but the star signal-caller was in solid form Sunday while connecting with nine different targets overall. Burrow hit Mike Gesicki on a two-yard touchdown late in the first quarter for the quarterback's one scoring toss, although his sole interception did result in a pick-six late in the third quarter. The costly turnover aside, the 2020 first-round pick's encouraging performance -- which came despite top receiver Ja'Marr Chase recording just two receptions for 12 yards -- affords Burrow some momentum heading into a Week 2 road showdown against the Texans next Sunday.