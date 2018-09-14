Bengals' Mark Walton: Pro debut imminent?
Walton could have a role in the Bengals offense during Joe Mixon's (knee) absence, Herbie Teope of NFL.com reports.
Mixon is slated for a two-week absence due to his incoming arthroscopic knee surgery, opening the door for Giovani Bernard to lead the Cincinnati backfield for a spell. The aforementioned duo each earned 39 (of 76) offensive snaps Thursday against the Ravens, so opportunity awaits Walton, who was inactive in the same contest. A 2018 fourth-round pick, Walton racked up a pitiful 21 yards on 22 carries during the preseason, which should prompt a wait-and-see approach with the rookie.
