Higgins (hamstring) didn't practice Friday, Kelsey Conway of The Cincinnati Enquirer reports.

Higgins has been a non-participant in practice throughout the week. Coach Zac Taylor said "we'll see" when it comes to Higgins' status for Sunday's game against the Browns, suggesting the wide receiver may not be ruled out completely when the Bengals post their injury report Friday afternoon, but there's little reason for Higgins to push to play in the regular-season finale with Cincinnati eliminated from playoff contention.