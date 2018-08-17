Bills' Brandon Reilly: Out Friday
Reilly (ribs) won't play in Friday's game against the Browns.
Reilly injured his ribs against the Panthers last week and hasn't fully recovered yet. He's spent some time working with the first-team and has a chance to make the final roster, but his absence from Friday's camp won't help his case at all. Look for Malachi Dupre and Ray-Ray McCloud to see some extra snaps with Reilly out.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Running back Tiers 3.0
Rookies! Injuries! Depth charts! The running back landscape has changed after one week of preseason...
-
WR Tiers 3.0
The first week of the preseason didn't bring many changes to Dave Richard's Tiers, though the...
-
QB Tiers 3.0
Andrew Luck's preseason debut and injuries in Philadelphia highlight changes in Dave Richard's...
-
Two-QB league strategy
Heath Cummings discusses his favorite strategies for two-quarterback leagues.
-
Looking at Pats RBs, Week 2 ADP
Jamey Eisenberg looks at some trends with Average Draft Position, as well as what to do with...
-
Best Fantasy Football rankings, sleepers
SportsLine simulated the 2018 NFL season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Football...