Reilly (ribs) won't play in Friday's game against the Browns.

Reilly injured his ribs against the Panthers last week and hasn't fully recovered yet. He's spent some time working with the first-team and has a chance to make the final roster, but his absence from Friday's camp won't help his case at all. Look for Malachi Dupre and Ray-Ray McCloud to see some extra snaps with Reilly out.

