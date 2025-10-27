Samuel was not targeted while playing 17 of the Bills' 63 offensive snaps during Sunday's 40-9 win over the Panthers.

Samuel returned from a ribs injury in the Bills' Week 8 win but wasn't involved in the offensive game plan. The veteran wideout has now caught three of four targets for 35 yards and a touchdown over three games with Buffalo this season. He's expected to continue playing a depth role in the Bills' wide-receiver corps while operating as the top kick returner in the Week 9 matchup against the Chiefs.