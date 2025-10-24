Samuel (ribs) won't have an injury designation for Sunday's game against the Panthers, coach Sean McDermott said Friday, Chris Brown of the Bills' official site reports.

Samuel will practice without limitations Friday, paving the way for the veteran wide receiver to reprise his role as the primary kickoff returner on special teams and a depth option on offense. Samuel sat out Buffalo's Week 6 loss to Atlanta, but a Week 7 bye provided him enough time to recover.