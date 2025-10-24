Bills' Curtis Samuel: Cleared to return Week 8
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Samuel (ribs) won't have an injury designation for Sunday's game against the Panthers, coach Sean McDermott said Friday, Chris Brown of the Bills' official site reports.
Samuel will practice without limitations Friday, paving the way for the veteran wide receiver to reprise his role as the primary kickoff returner on special teams and a depth option on offense. Samuel sat out Buffalo's Week 6 loss to Atlanta, but a Week 7 bye provided him enough time to recover.
More News
-
Bills' Curtis Samuel: Logs limited session Wednesday•
-
Bills' Curtis Samuel: Won't suit up vs. Falcons•
-
Bills' Curtis Samuel: Questionable for Week 6•
-
Bills' Curtis Samuel: Downgrades to DNP on Friday•
-
Bills' Curtis Samuel: Limited in practice Thursday•
-
Bills' Curtis Samuel: Catches first TD of 2025•