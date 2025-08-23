Samuel (hamstring) missed Saturday's preseason game in Tampa Bay due to an illness, Sal Capaccio of WGR Sports Radio 550 Buffalo reports.

Samuel didn't make the trip from Buffalo with his teammates, which was the reason he wasn't spotted with the rest of the Bills' wide receivers during warmups. He missed almost three weeks of practice due to a hamstring injury before returning to the field as a limited participant as of Aug. 15. Considering the Bills would incur a $8.635 million dead cap hit if he's cut this coming week, Samuel appears certain to included among the Bills' initial 53-man roster.