Samuel (hamstring/illness) has made the Bills' initial 53-man roster.

There was some speculation that Samuel would be cut, as he hasn't done much to shine this summer, while his availability has continued to be in question. Perhaps the high cap cost of cutting Samuel ended up saving his job at the end. No matter, the veteran is coming off a 31-253-1 season over 14 regular-season games and won't offer much value as the No. 5 receiver on the depth chart. Youngster Tyrell Shavers might even be pushing Samuel for depth action.