The Bills placed Samuel (elbow) on injured reserve Friday.

Samuel will now need to miss at least four games while on IR before being eligible to return to the active roster. The move was coupled with the signing of wide receiver Gabe Davis from the practice squad. The Tuesday signing of Brandin Cooks likely also plays a role in the team's decision to move Samuel to IR. The wide receiver participated in six regular-season games this season where he totaled seven receptions for 81 yards and one receiving touchdown.