Bills head coach Sean McDermott said that Samuel (elbow/neck) won't practice Tuesday, Joe Buscaglia of The Athletic reports.

Samuel is banged up after handling a season-high 50 percent of the offensive snaps and recording two catches for 19 yards in Sunday's 44-32 win over the Buccaneers. If Samuel is unable to play Thursday against the Texans, Elijah Moore and Keon Coleman -- both healthy inactives in Week 11 -- could suit up and bolster the Bills' depth at receiver behind Khalil Shakir, Joshua Palmer (knee/ankle) and Tyrell Shavers.