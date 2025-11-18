Bills' Curtis Samuel: Sitting out practice Tuesday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Bills head coach Sean McDermott said that Samuel (elbow/neck) won't practice Tuesday, Joe Buscaglia of The Athletic reports.
Samuel is banged up after handling a season-high 50 percent of the offensive snaps and recording two catches for 19 yards in Sunday's 44-32 win over the Buccaneers. If Samuel is unable to play Thursday against the Texans, Elijah Moore and Keon Coleman -- both healthy inactives in Week 11 -- could suit up and bolster the Bills' depth at receiver behind Khalil Shakir, Joshua Palmer (knee/ankle) and Tyrell Shavers.
