Davis caught one of four targets for 15 yards in Saturday's preseason game at Chicago.

Davis and a number of other starters played two or three drives, while superstars Josh Allen and Stefon Diggs came out after RB Damien Harris scored a TD on the opening series. Davis gets a tough matchup to start the regular season with Buffalo traveling to the Meadowlands for Monday Night Football against a Jets defense led by CBs Sauce Gardner and D.J. Reed. Last year, Davis caught five of nine targets for 64 yards in two matchups with the Jets.