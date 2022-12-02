Davis secured two of seven targets for 15 yards and a touchdown in the Bills' 24-10 win over the Patriots on Thursday night.

Davis had an inefficient night overall, but he salvaged it from a fantasy perspective by recording an eight-yard touchdown reception in the second quarter. The speedster's catch and yardage totals were his second lowest of the season, and the trip to the end zone was only his second since Week 6. Davis will aim to reverse the the troublesome trend of three straight games of declining yardage over that of the previous contest when he faces the tough Jets secondary in a Week 14 home divisional showdown a week from Sunday.