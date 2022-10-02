Davis (ankle), officially listed as questionable, is expected to play Sunday against the Ravens, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

Davis logged a pair of limited practices throughout the week, which came on Wednesday and Friday. He played through the same ankle issue in Week 3 and hauled in three of six targets for 37 yards in a relatively disappointing performance. However, if he's able to play, Davis could be in line for a bounceback effort against a Baltimore secondary that has allowed strong stat lines to opposing receivers early on in the campaign.