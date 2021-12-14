Davis caught five of eight targets for 43 yards and a touchdown during Sunday's overtime loss to the Buccaneers.
That makes back-to-back weeks with scores for the second-year wideout, who could see a boost in role if veteran Emmanuel Sanders is held out of action in Week 15. Davis only has one 100-yard game his season, but he's found the end zone four times after doing so seven times as a rookie. The Bills have a few plays they like to dial up where they look Davis' way in the red zone.
