Davis caught both of his targets for 25 yards during Monday's 34-31 loss to Tennessee.

Sadly, this was Davis' second-best game of the season, as he's fallen behind several other options in the Buffalo passing game following a strong rookie campaign. The Bills head to their bye for Week 7, while those holding out hope for Davis' resurgence should pay attention to Dawson Knox's status, as the starting tight end suffered a hand injury Monday and any potential absence could be something that starts yielding Davis more than the infrequent looks he's been receiving to date.