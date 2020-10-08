Davis hauled in his lone target for a 26-yard touchdown in Sunday's 30-23 win over the Raiders.

Cole Beasley battled through a foot injury during Sunday's game, and Davis ended up out-snapping the veteran and finishing with 57 percent of the team's offensive snaps. Josh Allen didn't look his way much, but he made the most of his only target, finding the end zone for the second time in three weeks. With an 8-129-2 line through four games, Davis is an interesting player to keep an eye on, especially if Beasley or John Brown (calf) end up missing time.