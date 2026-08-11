Bills' James Cook: Could get more passing-game work

Bills offensive coordinator Pete Carmichael didn't rule out the possibility of Cook having more involvement as a pass catcher in 2026, Alex Brasky of SI.com reports. "Anytime you can get the ball in [Cook's] hands, you have an opportunity for a big play," Carmichael said Monday. "I think he can bring value not only in the run game but the pass game as well."

Between 17 regular-season and two postseason contests in 2025, Cook took on 348 carries, handily surpassing his previous career-high total of 273 totes over 19 contests in 2023. Cook was efficient with his opportunities on the ground and ended up leading the league in rushing, but head coach Joe Brady has already mentioned the possibility of the Bills taking some work off the 26-year-old's plate in 2026. One way the Bills could limit the pounding Cook takes between the tackles without sacrificing his overall touches would be to increase his involvement in the passing game, where he's averaged 7.1 yards per target during his four-year career. Ty Johnson has carved out a role as a pass-catching specialist out of the backfield for the Bills over the past three seasons, but after he exited Monday's practice with a knee issue, Cook may end up taking on more third-down snaps out of necessity if Johnson's injury inhibits him heading into Week 1.