Cook took 20 carries for 74 yards and had one reception on four targets for three yards in Sunday's 13-12 loss to Philadelphia.

Cook reached the 20-carry mark for the sixth time this season, but unlike the previous five occurrences, he failed to hit the century mark in rushing yards against the Eagles. It was also just the fourth time in 2025 that the star running back was held below 4.0 yards per carry. And while the Georgia product isn't known for his work as a receiver, finishing with more targets (four) than receiving yards (three) certainly feels like a letdown. It has been an incredible overall campaign from Cook so far through 16 starts (307-1,606-12), so he will look to finish the regular season on a high note in a soft matchup against the Jets next Sunday.