Cook rushed 11 times for 86 yards in Buffalo's win over over the Browns on Sunday. He was targeted twice but did not catch a pass.

This was not a case of garbage-time yards for the rookie backup to Devin Singletary, as the contest was closely contested for much of the afternoon, and Cook was used as an effective change-up to Singletary. The former showed his speed on a few of the runs and co-led the Bills in rushing yardage. While Singletary is the clear-cut No. 1 and seems to be picking up steam himself, Cook is clearly ahead of trade deadline acquisition Nyheim Hines, who's been used primarily in the return game and saw one carry for minus-8 yards Sunday. With the Bills starting to rely more on the run the last couple of games, Cook could be worth a look in deeper leagues. In keeper formats, he should already be on somebody's roster.