Phillips (shoulder) had surgery to repair his torn rotator cuff after the 2022 season, Michael Giardi of NFL Network reports.

Phillips, a pending free agent, appeared in 13 games during the 2022 campaign and totaled 21 tackles and 1.5 sacks. It's unclear when he suffered the injury, but he saw a reduced role down the stretch and played just 17 snaps during the Bills' divisional-round loss to Cincinnati.