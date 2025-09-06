The Bills officially elevated Prater from the practice squad to the active roster Saturday, in preparation for him to start Sunday night against the Ravens.

Prater is expected to start Buffalo's first four games of the regular season, at least, with Tyler Bass (left hip/groin) on IR. He'll only be eligible to be elevated from the practice squad a maximum of three times, however, so if the Bills intend for Prater to handle kicking duties through Week 4 he'll need to be signed to the active roster at some point. The 41-year-old converted all six of his field-goal tries and all 10 extra-point attempts across four regular-season appearances with the Cardinals in 2024.