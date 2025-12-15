Prater went 5-of-5 on extra-point attempts in Sunday's 35-31 win over the Patriots.

On a high-scoring day for the Bills' offense, their kicker did not get a field-goal try, though he made the most of his extra-point attempts. Prater has now made 43 extra points in 14 regular-season appearances this season, so he does get plenty of scoring opportunities on Josh Allen's team. He just hasn't attempted more than two field goals in a game since Week 2.