Prater made both of his field-goal attempts and both extra-point tries in Sunday's 23-20 loss to the Patriots.

The kicker made a 31-yarder early in the game and a 45-yarder in the fourth to briefly tie it up. Prater is now 10-for-11 on field-goal tries and 15-for-15 on extra-point attempts in 2025, and he has made every kick in four of five games this season. With Tyler Bass (left hip/groin) still on IR for the moment, the Bills' high-scoring kicking job belongs to Prater, who has also made a strong case to keep it.