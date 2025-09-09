Prater reverted to the Bills' practice squad Monday, per the NFL's official transaction log reports.

Prater nailed a game-winning 32-yard field goal in Sunday's 41-40 win over the Ravens, operating as Buffalo's starting kicker in Week 1 with Tyler Bass (hip/groin) unavailable. Prater also made two other field-goal attempts and both of his extra-point tries in the victory. The 41-year-old will almost certainly be elevated to the active roster again in Week 2 versus the Jets.